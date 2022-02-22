Women's Soccer Deal Opens New Chapter In Equal Pay Fight

By Zachary Zagger (February 22, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation's $24 million settlement to end pay discrimination claims brought by women's national team players sends the hard-fought case into a new collective-bargaining phase that will help determine if the sport can truly achieve pay equity — and whether the dispute will have the lasting impact many have hoped. The settlement, once approved, will resolve a long-running suit alleging that the federation has not valued the performance of the women's team as highly as the men's, despite the women's greater success and popularity across the country. U.S. national team forward Alex Morgan, right, high-fives Sophia Smith during a match in September...

