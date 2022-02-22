Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Women's Soccer Deal Opens New Chapter In Equal Pay Fight

By Zachary Zagger (February 22, 2022, 10:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Soccer Federation's $24 million settlement to end pay discrimination claims brought by women's national team players sends the hard-fought case into a new collective-bargaining phase that will help determine if the sport can truly achieve pay equity — and whether the dispute will have the lasting impact many have hoped.

The settlement, once approved, will resolve a long-running suit alleging that the federation has not valued the performance of the women's team as highly as the men's, despite the women's greater success and popularity across the country.

U.S. national team forward Alex Morgan, right, high-fives Sophia Smith during a match in September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!