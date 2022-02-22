Ex-Pa. Pol's Son Can't Shorten Sentence, Gov't Tells 3rd Circ.

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 22, 2022, 7:35 PM EST) -- The federal government urged the Third Circuit to reject a bid by the son of embattled former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah Sr. of Pennsylvania to end the supervised release term following his bank fraud conviction and prison sentence, arguing Tuesday he hasn't shown reason to let him off the hook early. In a brief, prosecutors said a U.S. district court in Pennsylvania didn't abuse its discretion by denying Chaka Fattah Jr.'s motion for an early termination of his five-year supervised release term over his role in a scheme to falsely obtain business loans and steal money from the federally funded Philadelphia...

