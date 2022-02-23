China Unicom Asks FCC To Rethink Disconnection From US

By J. Edward Moreno (February 23, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- China Unicom is asking the Federal Communications Commission to reevaluate its decision to block the company from continuing to operate communications networks in the U.S. over its alleged ties to the Chinese government. In a document filed with the FCC on Tuesday, China Unicom Americas said the FCC's January decision was based solely on "speculative" information and violated the Communications Act. According to CUA, the FCC failed to point to any credible evidence when it determined it was a national security risk. "The Commission did not even attempt a showing of any particularized behavior by CUA that actually harmed the public...

