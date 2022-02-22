9th Circ. Revives IP Fight Over Apple, Shyamalan Series

By Lauren Berg (February 22, 2022, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday revived an indie director's claims that M. Night Shyamalan ripped off her movie to make a TV show for Apple TV+, saying the district court was too quick to toss the suit. In a four-page opinion, the three-judge panel reversed a California federal judge's decision dismissing writer-director Francesca Gregorini's suit, saying "reasonable minds could differ" on whether substantial similarity exists between Gregorini's 2013 movie "The Truth About Emanuel" and the first three episodes of "Servant," a TV show that Shyamalan directed and produced for Apple. The panel concluded that discovery "could shed light on the issues...

