9th Circ. Orders BIA To Revisit Mexican's Abuse Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (February 23, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- A Mexican immigrant won a narrow victory in his bid to remain in the U.S., when the Ninth Circuit found that an immigration appellate board ignored claims he would be sexually assaulted if deported to deny his application for deportation relief. In a short, unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel partially revived Jose Rey Gutierrez Penaloza's application for deportation relief under the Convention Against Torture, an international treaty preventing the U.S. from deporting people to places where they will likely be tortured. Gutierrez, who lives with a severe mental illness, argued he would likely be placed in a mental health facility rife...

