Section 230 Helps Google Beat Telegram Hate Speech Suit

By Dave Simpson (February 22, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- A California federal judge dismissed a suit from the former U.S. ambassador to Morocco over Google Inc.'s continued hosting of the messaging app Telegram, which the ex-ambassador says is a hotbed for hate speech, ruling that Google is immune under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. Marc Ginsberg argued in his complaint that Google continues to host Telegram in its Play Store, even though it violates Google's developer guidelines — which claims to disallow apps that incite hatred against racial or ethnic groups — and is regularly used to transmit hate speech in violation of California law. Telegram...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS