Attys Say Pa. Justices Next Step In Virus Coverage Debate

By Shawn Rice (April 22, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Keystone State's high court could have the opportunity to decide a COVID-19 coverage case in the near future, according to policyholder attorneys, with upcoming decisions on a Pennsylvania multidistrict litigation's fate and two state intermediate appellate cases over policyholder wins. The narrative in federal court litigation for COVID-19 losses in the Keystone State has followed the national trend with outcomes favoring insurers, but policyholders scored a sense of relief with summary judgment wins in two separate lawsuits out of the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. The Pennsylvania Superior Court recently heard arguments by a Pittsburgh tavern and a dental...

