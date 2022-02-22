Chicken Execs May Face Jurors With Pricing, Grocery Savvy

By Cara Salvatore (February 22, 2022, 10:32 PM EST) -- Jurors with experience negotiating and setting pharmaceutical prices and selling supplements to large grocery chains may be among those picked to weigh charges against 10 executives of chicken suppliers accused of conspiring to control pricing, according to proceedings in Colorado federal court Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer began an expected 22-day retrial of 10 executives that the federal government believes illegally coordinated their pricing bids to fast-food chains and grocery stores. The first trial ended in mistrial when the jury could not agree. The group subjected to the most intensive questioning Tuesday includes a person with experience negotiating and setting...

