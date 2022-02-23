Real Estate Rumors: Dynamic City, BridgeCity, Terranova

By Andrew McIntyre (February 23, 2022, 7:38 PM EST) -- Dynamic City Capital has purchased a new Fort Lauderdale Marriott hotel for $74.3 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for AC Hotel by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach, a 171-room hotel that sellers Key International and Westford Real Estate Investors recently completed, according to the report. BridgeCity Capital has lent $44 million for a Princeton, New Jersey, office property, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The loan to developer Abraham Brach is for 7 and 9 Roszel Road, which has a total of 302,454 square feet of space, according to the report. Cheesecake Factory plans to open a new...

