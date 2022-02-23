Adult Film Stars Allege Facebook Blacklists OnlyFans Rivals

By Dorothy Atkins (February 23, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- A group of professional adult entertainers hit Meta Inc. and the owner of the subscription site OnlyFans with a proposed class action in California federal court Wednesday, accusing the companies of illegally blacklisting them from advertising on Instagram and Facebook to favor OnlyFans performers. In a 39-page complaint, three professional adult entertainers allege Meta and OnlyFans colluded to blacklist adult entertainers who compete with artists who perform exclusively on OnlyFans' platform by using automated filters to eliminate or reduce their visibility on social media. "The scheme was intended to destroy the [adult entertainer] platforms' businesses, and either destroy the [adult entertainment]...

