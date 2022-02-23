Calif. Group Asks 9th Circ. To Upend Tribal Wind Farm Order

By Joyce Hanson (February 23, 2022, 6:21 PM EST) -- A California activist group wants the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court order tossing its suit against the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Campo Kumeyaay Nation over tribal plans for a wind farm, saying the BIA's compliance with environmental law would help the tribe. Local group Backcountry Against Dumps and activists Donna Tisdale and Joe E. Tisdale told the appellate court Tuesday in their opening brief that the district court's Aug. 6 order granting tribe's motion to dismiss incorrectly disregarded the plaintiffs' allegations and instead applied an incorrect evidentiary standard of review that favored "contrary and highly disputed assertions...

