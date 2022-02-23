Zoom, RingCentral End Fight Over Videoconferencing Deal

By J. Edward Moreno (February 23, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Zoom Video Communications Inc and RingCentral Inc have agreed to settle a lawsuit in which Zoom accused RingCentral of refusing to end an agreement regarding the resale of Zoom's videoconferencing services. The companies announced the move in a joint press release on Monday, saying they agreed to withdraw the case from California federal court and will work together to find a solution as RingCentral transitions to a new video-meeting service. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila issued an order confirming the parties entered into a settlement agreement. John Marlow, RingCentral's general counsel, said the agreement "removes any uncertainty in...

