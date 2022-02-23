Del. Justices Probe Releases In Goldman Sachs Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 23, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday pushed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and serial litigant shareholder Shiva Stein to justify broad releases in a settlement they reached over excessive director compensation, questioning why the court shouldn't reject language that appeared to prevent other shareholders from bringing fiduciary duty claims in the future. Activist investor Sean J. Griffith, who objected to the settlement and appealed its approval to the state's high court, urged the three-judge panel to reject the deal and remand the case back to Chancery Court. "This release is overbroad litigation insurance," Griffith's attorney, Anthony A. Rickey of Margrave Law LLC, told...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS