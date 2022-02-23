Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biden Admin. Will Reconsider Trump-Era OK Of Mining Road

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 23, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- The federal government Tuesday told an Alaska federal judge it wants to reconsider the approval of a $1 billion mining access road in a protected wilderness area that occurred during the Trump administration.

"Legal flaws" identified by the agencies including the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in prior proceedings require further consideration of various approvals, according to a brief asking for voluntary remand.

"Defendants' analysis of impacts to subsistence uses under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, and their consideration of impacts under the National Historic Preservation Act to properties of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!