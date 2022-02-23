Pandemic Deemed No Excuse For Late Med Mal Expert Filing

By Jonathan Capriel (February 23, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday upended a trial court ruling that allowed a couple to pursue medical malpractice claims against nurses even though they filed a late affidavit of merit, finding that the COVID-19 pandemic did not justify the late filing. The two-judge panel said that counsel for Leo Adriaenssens and Lucia Guarini-Adriaenssens failed to explain in what way exactly the health crisis and teleworking prevented him from filing the required paperwork to keep alive his clients' case against the staff at St. Joseph's University Medical Center. "While challenging for the world and counsel, the pandemic and remote...

