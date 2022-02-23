FWS To Analyze Nevada Geothermal Project Threat To Toads

By Clark Mindock (February 23, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has agreed to consider whether a rare species of Nevada toad needs protection under the Endangered Species Act after an environmental group requested the review, citing concern that a planned geothermal plant could decimate the animal's habitat. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed to make a decision about the Dixie Valley toad's ESA status by early April in a settlement released Tuesday, nearly two years after the Center for Biological Diversity filed a suit in D.C. federal court seeking to force the federal government to make a decision on the toads one way or the other....

