NJ Court Officials Say Judge Must Face Psych Exam In Suit

By Rachel Stone (February 23, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- New Jersey judiciary officials urged a federal district court to reject a state judge's attempt to undo an order requiring her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as part of her workplace gender bias case, arguing the magistrate judge made the right call in ordering the exam. In Tuesday's brief, Bergen County Superior Court Assignment Judge Bonnie J. Mizdol, Bergen trial court administrator Laura Simoldoni and former Bergen family division manager Diana Moskal asked the court to uphold a January 2022 ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre that required Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone to undergo an independent medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS