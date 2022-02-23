Texas Panel Sends $22M Legal Malpractice Suit To Mediation

By Josh Liberatore (February 23, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Texas state appellate court on Tuesday ordered to mediation a legal malpractice suit involving Dallas law firm Newsom Terry & Newsom LLP and its representation of a real estate brokerage in a fraudulent deal, a decision that will also impact related litigation involving the law firm's insurer. The law firm in November asked the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas to toss a roughly $22 million jury verdict against it for allegedly misrepresenting Henry S. Miller Commercial Co. in an underlying suit in which the Dallas-based brokerage was forced to pay $8.9 million for its involvement with a real estate...

