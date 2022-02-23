Ga. Panel Revives Arbitration Award In $1.3M Contractor Row

By Rosie Manins (February 23, 2022, 6:38 PM EST) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals ended on Wednesday a Georgia contractor's bid to blame a subcontractor for $1.3 million worth of property damage, reversing a lower court's decision to vacate an arbitration award in the subcontractor's favor. A three-judge appellate panel found that Century Communities of Georgia LLC had fairly lost an arbitration of its claims against Magnum Contracting LLC and its president Bradley Cox, saying a state court in May had no reason to vacate the arbitration panel's decision to award Century nothing. Georgia law allows arbitration awards to be vacated in narrow circumstances, none of which applied to the...

