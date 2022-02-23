European Watchdog Floats Data Access Act

By Matthew Perlman (February 23, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- Europe's competition enforcer proposed legislation on Wednesday that would set up rules for data sharing and portability, the last plank in the bloc's data strategy amid a broader overhaul of its approach to digital markets. The European Commission formally proposed the Data Act, ===a measure to implement rules covering who can use and access data generated in the European Union in the hope of stimulating competition for data-driven services. It is focused largely on industrial data collected by connected devices and smart machines. Margrethe Vestager, the commission's executive vice president for competition and digital policy, said during a press conference in...

