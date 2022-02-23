NJ Attorney Arrested On Visa Fraud Charges

By James Boyle (February 23, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney has been arrested on federal charges of allegedly filing false visa applications after he helped a confidential informant complete a fraudulent asylum application, according to the U.S. attorney's office in New Jersey. Steven G. Thomas, 52, resides in New Hope, Pennsylvania, and practices in Montgomery Township, New Jersey. He was charged with preparing and filing false visa applications on behalf of clients and scheduled to appear Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. According to the accompanying affidavit filed by the U.S. attorney's office, Thomas...

