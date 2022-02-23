GAO Backs NASA's $1.8B Deal, Despite Ex-Official Consultant

By Alyssa Aquino (February 23, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office backed NASA's decision to award Leidos Inc. with a $1.8 billion IT contract, saying in a decision unsealed Wednesday that Leidos hadn't rigged the bidding by hiring a former top contracting official as a consultant. The federal watchdog acknowledged that the NASA official, who is referred to as "X", indisputably had access to confidential information about the IT deal during his time at the agency, as he served as the procurement's source selection authority until a month before his retirement. However, X's information wasn't competitively useful, the GAO said, citing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS