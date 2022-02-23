Amazon Says Bid To DQ Its Attys Based On 'Wild Speculation'

By Hannah Albarazi (February 23, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- Amazon has urged a California federal judge to deny software maker MasterObjects' motion to disqualify both an in-house lawyer and outside counsel at Hueston Hennigan LLP in a lawsuit accusing the e-commerce giant of infringing search engine patents, saying the bid is "frivolous" and deserving of sanctions. Amazon.com Inc. slammed MasterObjects' bid to disqualify its attorneys and instead urged U.S. District Judge William H. Alsup to order sanctions against MasterObjects and its own outside counsel at Hosie Rice LLP, saying Tuesday that the bid is an attempt to "cause upheaval, costs, and delay." Counsel for Amazon explained to Judge Alsup that...

