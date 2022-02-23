NHL's Kane Says Sharks Termination Moots Creditors' Fight

By Zachary Zagger (February 23, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Embattled Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has asked a California federal court to toss a bid by creditors to convert his Chapter 7 bankruptcy into a creditor-controlled Chapter 11, arguing the bid is moot since his former team, the San Jose Sharks, terminated his contract last month after he allegedly violated COVID-19 protocols. In a motion filed Tuesday, Kane urged the court to toss the appeal by South River Capital seeking to convert his bankruptcy after the creditor had argued he could pay more toward his debts with money from a seven-year, $49 million contract he signed with the Sharks in...

