Appeals Board Will Hear $5.5M Construction Timeline Dispute

By Grace Dixon (February 23, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has found that it has jurisdiction to consider all but one claim in a contractor's suit that says its owed $5.5 million after the Army Corps of Engineers granted it a contract with an unrealistic deadline. ECC International LLC had accused the Army Corps of issuing the construction company a $27.6 million contract for work on a military police school and a signal school at its then-headquarters in Afghanistan to be completed in 365 days. Though the Army Corps knew the timeline was near-impossible, ECCI alleged that the Army Corps hounded the contractor to...

