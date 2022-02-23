Lenders Urge 9th Circ. To Uphold Convenience Fee Ruling

By Elise Hansen (February 23, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- A California federal court correctly found that lending laws don't prevent mortgage servicers from charging a convenience fee for expedited payments, lending industry groups have told the Ninth Circuit in an amicus brief. The groups on Tuesday urged the appellate court to uphold the lower court ruling and reject arguments put forward by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in its own amicus brief. Tuesday's brief was penned on behalf of Mortgage Bankers Association, American Bankers Association, National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, Credit Union National Association and American Financial Services Association. Consumers are informed about the fees involved when they choose...

