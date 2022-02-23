Shkreli Banned As A Public Co. Leader After Pharma Blacklist

By Rachel Scharf (February 23, 2022, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's request to permanently bar Martin Shkreli from serving as an officer or director of any publicly traded company, piling onto a lifetime pharmaceutical industry ban the incarcerated former executive received last month. U.S. District Judge Kiyo A. Matsumoto imposed the lifetime officer and director ban, along with a $1.4 million penalty, concluding the SEC's long-running lawsuit alleging Shkreli defrauded hedge fund investors and his own former drug company, Retrophin Inc. Judge Matsumoto said the punishment is appropriate because Shkreli, who's currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for the...

