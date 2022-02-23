Biden Signs Small Biz-Boosting Acquisition Innovation Bill

By Daniel Wilson (February 23, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law a bipartisan bill intended to promote the use of innovative practices in federal acquisitions, aimed particularly at increasing small business participation in federal contracting. Biden signed S. 583, the Promoting Rigorous and Innovative Cost Efficiencies for Federal Procurement and Acquisitions, or PRICE, Act on Tuesday, the White House said. The bill had passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 426-5 vote on Feb. 7. The statute "encourages identification and promotion of best practices for acquisition techniques and procurement practices," the White House said. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Gary Peters,...

