Pfizer Drops Case Alleging Ex-Employee Stole Pharma Data

By Jasmin Jackson (February 23, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A California federal judge agreed Wednesday to close Pfizer's trade secret suit accusing a former employee of swiping confidential data as she left to work for a competitor, after both parties asked the court to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bencivengo handed down the ruling just hours after Pfizer Inc. and its former associate director of oncology statistics Chun Xiao Li sought to dismiss with prejudice claims that Li stole more than 12,000 confidential files before starting work for competing drugmaker Xencor Inc. Pfizer and Li indicated in early December 2021 they were looking to reach "a resolution" outside...

