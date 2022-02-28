Maryland Bill Could Shift Biometrics Compliance Landscape

By David Oberly (February 28, 2022, 10:29 AM EST) -- On the heels of Kentucky's introduction of H.B. 32, which I discussed in a previous Law360 guest article, Maryland recently became the second state in 2022 to propose targeted biometrics legislation with the introduction of its Maryland Biometric Identifiers Privacy Act bill in H.B. 259. Maryland is no stranger to activity on the biometric privacy legislative front. In both 2020 and 2021, the state attempted — albeit unsuccessfully — to put in place a carbon copy of Illinois' well-known Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. In 2022 however, Maryland lawmakers are considering legislation that departs significantly from its previous biometric privacy bills. Instead of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS