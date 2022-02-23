DeFi Firm Asks Judge To Pause SEC Subpoena Order

By Sarah Jarvis (February 23, 2022, 10:27 PM EST) -- A decentralized-finance company and its CEO on Wednesday asked a New York federal judge to stay an order that they comply with investigative subpoenas from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing the order should be paused in light of a pending appeal. Counsel for Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. and its CEO Do Kwon said in a letter motion that the defendants have a "substantial case" for an interlocutory appeal, which they filed with the Second Circuit, regarding the SEC's service of investigative subpoenas for documents and testimony. A notice of interlocutory appeal was filed Wednesday, per the case docket....

