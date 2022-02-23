Biden Turns Up Heat On Russia With Pipeline Sanctions

By Keith Goldberg (February 23, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday slapped sanctions on the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would ship Russian gas to Western Europe, expanding the scope of U.S. retaliatory actions taken against Russia over its recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine. Biden, who says Russia's actions are the start of an "invasion" of Ukraine, sanctioned pipeline developer Nord Stream 2 AG, which is backed by Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom, and its corporate officers including CEO Matthias Warnig. It comes a day after Biden unveiled a slew of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions in an attempt to cut the country...

