Aeromexico Seeks OK For $37M In Lease Claim Settlements

By Rick Archer (February 23, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- Grupo Aeromexico asked a New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday to approve more than $37 million in settlements with a pair of aircraft owners to resolve claims stemming from the airline's rejection of leases on the planes in its Chapter 11 case. In a pair of motions, Aeromexico said the agreements would avoid potentially costly legal disputes with the lease holders and allow the airline to liquidate the claims and free up value for distribution to creditors. Aeromexico filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 amid COVID-19 air travel shutdowns. The next month, the company got permission from the court to reject 19 aircraft...

