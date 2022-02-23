Ill. Uber Drivers Must Arbitrate Misclassification Claims

By Lauraann Wood (February 23, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- A group of Uber drivers who claim they've been misclassified under federal wage laws must individually arbitrate their dispute with the ride-share company, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold said she ordered arbitration because decisions in other circuits, such as Capriole v. Uber Techs. Inc. in the Ninth Circuit and Davarci v. Uber Techs. Inc. in New York federal court, seemed "more persuasive and better reasoned" in finding that Uber drivers do not fit the transportation worker exemption of the Federal Arbitration Act. The judge also struck the drivers' proposed class claims and stayed the case,...

