Ford Beats Truck Fuel Economy MDL For Good

By Dorothy Atkins (February 23, 2022, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge dismissed on Wednesday several putative class actions in multidistrict litigation that accused Ford of over-hyping the fuel economy of its F-150 and Ranger pickup trucks, finding that fuel economy claims based on a new vehicle's window sticker are preempted by federal law. In a 44–page order, U.S. District Judge Sean F. Cox noted that estimated fuel economy testing and disclosure requirements are governed by the Environmental Policy and Conservation Act, which allows automakers to choose between two methods of calculating fuel economy, and the EPCA is enforced by the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Environmental Protection...

