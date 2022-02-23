DOJ Atty Says Cybersecurity Plan Is A Call To Whistleblowers

By Daniel Wilson (February 23, 2022, 8:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's recent announcement of a crackdown on cybersecurity-related fraud was designed to get more whistleblowers to come forward, as well as to get more contractors to self-report cybersecurity breaches, a senior DOJ attorney said Wednesday. The civil initiative is intended to improve the DOJ's internal capabilities to address fraud related to federal cybersecurity requirements, and to put the department "in a better position to bring more successful cases," said Colleen Kennedy, deputy chief in the Civil Division at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California, at a panel as part of the Federal Bar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS