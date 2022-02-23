Chancery OKs Record $237.5M Boeing 737 Max Damage Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (February 23, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- Boeing Company stockholders secured Delaware Chancery Court approval Wednesday for a landmark $237.5 million settlement of derivative claims targeting leadership and safety failures that led to catastrophic crashes of two 737 Max jetliners in 2018 and 2019, killing 346 and costing the aerospace firm about $22.5 billion. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn approved both the settlement — described as the largest cash derivative order of its kind in the country — and a carveout of $18.26 million for attorney fees and costs during a three-hour in-court hearing in Wilmington. Joel Friedlander of Friedlander & Gorris P.A., co-lead counsel in the case, told...

