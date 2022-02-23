NFL, Concussion Counsel Rebut Race-Norming Concerns

By Zachary Zagger (February 23, 2022, 9:58 PM EST) -- NFL concussion class counsel Chris Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, the NFL and two former players struck back at the allegation by a Goldberg Persky & White PC attorney that class counsel breached a fiduciary duty to the class in allowing the controversial use of race-norming to enter the settlement, saying it "ignores the critical fact that race-norming was never required by" the class action settlement. The arguments come in a federal court filing by the parties to an October agreement to end race-norming in the concussion settlement — Seeger, the NFL and attorneys for two former players who brought a civil rights lawsuit...

