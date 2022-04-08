Wisconsin Justices To Tackle Policyholders' Win In Virus Suit

By Shawn Rice (April 8, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin bar and restaurant owners hope to keep intact a rare win by policyholders in COVID-19 coverage fights when the Badger State's highest court justices consider whether the pandemic and resulting mandatory shutdown orders caused insurable physical loss or damage. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be the fourth state high court to take up a business interruption suit. Society Insurance will try to convince the justices the Wisconsin bar and restaurant owners — which avoided dismissal of their putative class action — have no claim for a covered loss. Already, businesses and insurance carriers have stated their positions before...

