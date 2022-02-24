Lucid Motors Faces Shareholder Suit Over $11B SPAC Merger

By Katryna Perera (February 24, 2022, 4:04 PM EST) -- Electric-car manufacturer Lucid Group Inc. was hit with a shareholder suit Wednesday over claims the company's management made inaccurate statements about production ahead of an $11 billion merger with a special-purpose acquisition company in order to give management the upper hand in negotiations. The suit was brought in California federal court by plaintiff Zsata Williams-Spinks, a current shareholder of Lucid. Several executives are named as defendants in the suit, including Peter Rawlinson, a current member of Lucid's executive committee, and Glenn August, the founder, CEO and director of the company. The complaint asserts claims of breaches of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS