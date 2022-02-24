Mining Co., Workers Feud Over High Court 401(k) Ruling

By Emily Brill (February 24, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- A gold and copper mining company and a proposed class of employees accusing it of 401(k) plan mismanagement have offered competing interpretations of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to a Utah federal judge, each saying the ruling supports its stance on dismissal. Barrick Gold of North America Inc. told U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell in a brief filed Wednesday that the high court's January decision in Hughes v. Northwestern supports its argument that the lawsuit is too thin. Also on Wednesday, the proposed class filed its own brief asserting that the decision bolsters its stance that its claims are strong enough...

