New Balance Says It Already Sewed Up 'Made In USA' Claim

By Ivan Moreno (February 24, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- New Balance has asked a Massachusetts federal court to toss a proposed class action alleging it falsely advertises sneakers as "Made in the USA," accusing plaintiffs of "hiding the ball" about an identical lawsuit the shoemaker already settled in 2019. In a filing Tuesday, the Boston-based company said the December lawsuit brought by six plaintiffs in six states raises "precisely the same legal theories" as the class action New Balance resolved in California. New Balance settled the California lawsuit for $750,000 without admitting liability and agreed to court-ordered changes to its marketing campaign "to ensure utmost accuracy and avoid further litigation,"...

