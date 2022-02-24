Investors Say Pot Co. Aurora Must Face Sham Deal Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (February 24, 2022, 10:05 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors has urged a New Jersey federal court to reject Canadian pot giant Aurora's bid to toss their securities case, arguing they've sufficiently alleged the business executed a $21.7 million sham deal with an affiliated entity in an attempt to reach a positive balance sheet. Lead plaintiffs Doug Daulton, Francisco Quintana, Matt Golis, Donald S. Parrish and Quang Ma said in a Wednesday memorandum that Aurora Cannabis Inc. and certain current and former company executives are trying to downplay the investors' allegations as speculation. But their allegations about the purported sham transaction with Radient Technologies Inc. are...

