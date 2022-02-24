Inadvertent Mistakes Don't Void Copyright Wins, Justices Rule

By Ryan Davis (February 24, 2022, 10:27 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Ninth Circuit was wrong to overturn a copyright infringement verdict that a fabric designer won against fast-fashion chain H&M, ruling that inadvertent legal errors cannot be the basis for challenging a copyright registration. The Ninth Circuit was wrong to overturn a fabric designer's copyright infringement verdict against H&M, the U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday. (Horst Galuschka/Getty Images) In a 6-3 decision, the appeals court sided with Unicolors Inc.'s argument that because it didn't believe the information in its copyright registration was legally inaccurate, its alleged errors could not be used to undo its...

