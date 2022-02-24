Chiesa Shahinian Demands Sanctions For Malpractice Suit

By Emma Cueto (February 24, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC has moved for sanctions against a New Jersey town and its attorneys over a failed malpractice suit against Chiesa Shahinian, arguing they were aware the town's suit was frivolous and its counsel not properly authorized to represent it. Chiesa Shahinian and its attorney Thomas J. Trautner, also a named defendant in the suit, said in the motion filed Wednesday that when the borough of Englewood Cliffs filed its malpractice suit over the settlement in an underlying suit, the firm informed the town and its counsel there was no basis to the claim. It also said Englewood...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS