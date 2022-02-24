Tribes Say Federal Officials Are Proper Targets In Railway Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 24, 2022, 6:47 PM EST) -- Idaho's Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have asked a federal judge not to rethink his ruling that they properly sued several federal officers in their suit alleging that railroad rights-of-way within reservation land belong to the tribes now that they're no longer being used for railway purposes. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation argued Tuesday that Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye's December decision correctly found that the tribes were right to assert an "ejectment" claim against individual federal officers for conduct outside their scope of authority. Ejectment claims are lodged by plaintiffs who don't possess a piece of property...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS