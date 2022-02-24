DOJ Challenges UnitedHealth's $13.8B Change Deal

By Bryan Koenig (February 24, 2022, 11:38 AM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice filed suit Thursday against the $13.8 billion planned merger between UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare, days after the companies said they'd be moving to close the transaction now that a timing agreement for the merger review has expired. Joined in the D.C. federal court challenge by the attorneys general of Minnesota and New York, the DOJ said the deal would harm commercial health insurance competition and competition "for a vital technology" that insurers use to process health insurance claims and tamp down on health care costs. "As alleged in the...

