Ill. Accounting Firm Sued Again Over Delayed Breach Notice

By Lauraann Wood (February 24, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- Chicago accounting firm Bansley & Kiener LLP was hit Wednesday with another proposed class action accusing it of mishandling sensitive information and improperly delaying disclosure that it had been hit by a ransomware attack that compromised the personal data of nearly 275,000 customers. Missouri resident Daniel Cozza claims in Cook County Circuit Court that Bansley & Kiener unlawfully failed to secure customers' sensitive information and protect their data against a breach it experienced in 2020. The accounting firm also unlawfully waited more than a year to tell customers their personal information had potentially been compromised in the breach, which it should...

