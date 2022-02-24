Wrongful Death Suit Faults Olympic Orgs Over Athlete's CTE

By Zachary Zagger (February 24, 2022, 7:56 PM EST) -- The brother of former U.S. and Serbian bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic, who died by suicide in 2020, hit the International Olympic Committee and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee with a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the organizations failed to properly research or study the danger of head injuries in the sport. According to the suit filed in New Jersey state court on Wednesday by the bobsledder's brother, Jovanovic suffered countless head injuries over the course of his career, leading to mental health issues and alcohol abuse before killing himself in May 2020 at the age of 43. Following Jovanovic's death, samples of...

