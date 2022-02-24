HP Investors Tell 9th Circ. SEC Probe Supports Reviving Case

By Sarah Jarvis (February 24, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- A proposed class of investors that hit HP Inc. with a suit accusing company executives of making misleading statements has urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a district court's dismissal of its claims, arguing among other things that the lower court ignored evidence in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of the company. The plaintiffs, Employees' Retirement System of Rhode Island and Iron Workers Local 580, said in an opening brief filed Wednesday that the district court was wrong to find that the SEC order didn't support scienter, or knowledge of wrongdoing, because it found that HP executives didn't learn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS